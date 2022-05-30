AEW President Tony Khan and MJF are reportedly set to have a meeting this week.

As we’ve noted, MJF’s status for AEW Double Or Nothing was up in the air this weekend after he no-showed Saturday’s Fan Fest amid issues with Khan that have been going on for a few months now. MJF ended up opening Double Or Nothing with Wardlow, in a match that saw Wardlow destroy his former teammate for the win. MJF was then stretchered away after the match.

Coming out of Double Or Nothing it was reported that MJF arrived to the T-Mobile Arena shortly before Sunday’s match, and then left right after it was over. It was also reported that MJF is expected to miss the next several AEW TV tapings, if not more. MJF reportedly told Fightful that he had a lot to think about as far as the future goes.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that MJF has not flown home from Las Vegas yet, and that he and Khan were planned for a sitdown meeting.

There’s still no confirmation on this entire situation being a work or not. However, multiple sources are saying that the story did not start out of a work, but it remains to be seen if it has turned into one.

Regarding Saturday’s Fan Fest, those who were working the event were not informed ahead of time that MJF would not be showing up, and there were talent who stayed around to make up the difference that also were not clued in. Fans had paid $100 for their MJF meet & greet and photo-op, but they have reportedly received refunds.

AEW has made overtures towards MJF about contract talks, which were blown off for weeks. However, MJF told numerous people backstage that he knew the situation would likely come to a head and be discussed during Double Or Nothing Week.

MJF’s AEW contract will expire on January 1, 2024. He has stated that he will be wrestling wherever the money is when that time comes, and multiple sources have confirmed that WWE has strong interest in him. While there has been heat between Khan and MJF for a few months now, they once had a strong friendship. Since their heated argument back in late March, word is that Khan has told other talents that he’d be willing to pay MJF like a top talent. However, MJF’s frustration remained.

