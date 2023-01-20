WWE is reportedly working on plans for the inaugural Pitch Black at the Royal Rumble, featuring LA Knight vs. Bray Wyatt. The match is presented by Mountain Dew and their Pitch Black flavor.

The only thing we know about the Pitch Black match is that there will be no rules and anything goes. The only way to win will be by pinfall or submission.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that there are “neon” elements to the match. WWE has been doing “some run-throughs” for the unique bout as well.

It’s interesting to note that WWE is teasing an appearance by Uncle Howdy in the Mountain Dew Pitch Black match as the official match preview asks, “What will happen when Wyatt and Knight go head-to-head in a Pitch Black Match? Will Uncle Howdy play a role in the match?”

On a related note, WWE will be hosting a post-show press conference at the Royal Rumble, which will be sponsored by Mountain Dew Pitch Black.

