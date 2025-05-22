Fightful Select has shared several backstage updates ahead of this weekend’s AEW Double or Nothing 2025 pay-per-view event, set to take place at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

MJF is expected to be in Glendale for the event, despite not being scheduled to compete. On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF made a surprise appearance, signing a contract to officially join The Hurt Syndicate. The faction is set to defend their AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Sons of Texas — Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara — at the event.

Regarding Darby Allin, a surprise appearance by him is “not an impossibility.”

The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals will also take place this Sunday, featuring Jamie Hayter vs. Mercedes Mone. Fightful notes that there were serious concerns about Hayter’s ability to return to in-ring action due to a back injury that sidelined her for over a year. While some fans have speculated that her injury might have been worked into the storyline, the report indicates there was legitimate doubt about her in-ring future during her recovery.

AEW Double or Nothing 2025 will air live on pay-per-view this Sunday from Glendale, Arizona.