There have been rumors on AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks sending feelers to WWE, based off a report from Ryan Frederick on the Wrestling Observer message board. It was noted that The Bucks were looking to gauge potential interest from WWE for when their AEW contracts are up.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that while it’s been reported that the rumor is incorrect, that is not confirmed as the rumor has been going around multiple sources as far back as August.

One source indicated that they’ve been sworn that The Bucks asked to speak to someone in WWE management, which is unconfirmed, but the rumor has also persisted within WWE for several weeks.

Sources close to The Bucks say they have not been given that indication whatsoever, adding that they’re not even sure who The Bucks would reach out to from WWE in that regard.

Word going around is that people who worked in WWE Talent Relations outright reached out to AEW talents last month, which is in line with AEW accusing WWE of potential contract tampering.

It was noted by another source that has worked with higher-ups for some time how the rumor is making the rounds, and they pointed to how The Young Bucks almost signed with WWE in 2018 before launching AEW. The person speculated that The Bucks would not even need to gauge interest about coming into WWE, and would likely be “taking the temperature on other situations related to possible free agency.”

Going into AEW All Out there was no indication that The Bucks wanted out of AEW. Since the pay-per-view and the backstage incident, talk of that has remained quiet for obvious reasons.

There are also rumors on AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega putting feelers out to WWE. Ringside News adds that Omega put feelers out to WWE since before he returned from his time off in the lead-up to All Out.

The Bucks and Omega are reportedly locked in to AEW contracts until early 2023. It’s been reported that all three wrestlers are currently suspended due to their roles in the All Out fight with CM Punk and Ace Steel.