As noted, Mauro Ranallo has once again parted ways with WWE. You can click here for the report from Monday night, with comments from Ranallo and WWE NXT General Manager William Regal, and WWE’s statement.

It was noted before that Mauro’s decision was believed to have been finalized right around the NXT “Takeover: XXX” event, which Ranallo missed as he reportedly went back home to Canada for a family emergency. The latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio reports that Mauro went back to British Columbia, where he grew up, because his mother has been hospitalized. The belief is that Mauro missed a few shows and while up there, he decided he wasn’t going to come back. While there is usually more to the story, like Renee Young’s departure, and reasons why people make decisions, there was no big blow-up between Ranallo and WWE.

Observer Radio also pointed to how the 50 year old Ranallo “wasn’t able to do the shows” and after a few rough years, this time back at home sort of brought everything into perspective, in the sense that Ranallo is supposed to be a mental health advocate and doing the NXT show every week, under that pressure, is not what he’s here for. Ranallo has been calling the weekly NXT show from his home studio during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ranallo is expected to continue his work with Bellator MMA and Showtime Boxing.

Stay tuned for more on Ranallo’s future.

