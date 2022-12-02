William Regal is reportedly leaving AEW for WWE.

As noted, it was reported earlier this week that AEW talents are under the impression that Regal’s contract is expiring this month, and that there are rumblings of a WWE return.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer points to how when Regal first signed with AEW earlier this year, it was reported that he signed a three-year deal. However, a source close to the deal notes that Regal actually signed a short-term contract with AEW, which is about to expire.

WWE sources claim Regal had an out-clause in his AEW contract.

It was said that Regal returning to WWE is a given at this point. There are different versions of the story going around as to what happened with Regal leaving AEW, including AEW President Tony Khan possibly letting Regal out of the contract in a show of respect, but it looks like the short-term contract is the primary story being sourced.

Regal was reportedly written out of the AEW storylines this past Wednesday on Dynamite when he was left laying by AEW World Champion MJF. The Observer adds that there was supposed to be a final piece of the MJF – Regal storyline that included the title change at Full Gear, with Regal turning on Jon Moxley, but Regal is said to be done with AEW, and headed back to WWE.

The rumors on Regal leaving AEW go back several weeks, and make the Full Gear turn even more interesting. The angle was booked by Khan, and The Observer adds that it was known by key people in AEW that Regal was leaving when it was booked.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H apparently knew Regal was coming back to the company when he made the Regal War Games tweet last Saturday, seen below.

Regal worked for WWE from 2000 until his release on January 5 of this year, most notably as an in-ring talent, the on-screen WWE NXT General Manager, and as the Director of Talent Development & Head of Global Recruiting. He signed with AEW in March of this year.

There is no word yet on when Regal will be back with WWE, but we will keep you updated.

Tonight just wouldn't be the same without… pic.twitter.com/5wM71u0u7i — Triple H (@TripleH) November 26, 2022

