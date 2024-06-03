A ton of stars from WWE and AEW are currently hitting the free agency market. Fightful Select has released a report revealing an update on the latest batch of names:

-As noted, Chad Gable’s WWE contract will be expiring this Friday. However, WWE is interested in keeping him. Gable has been regularly appearing on Raw.

-Mark Henry finished up with AEW and has already popped up in MLW. The World’s Strongest Man will be making more appearances for the promotion in the near future.

-Jake Hager had his AEW contract expire. Fightful reports that AEW had no plans to use him. He originally signed back in 2019. Hager does have interest from another MMA company despite him retiring from the sport.

-Marina Shafir has been backstage at recent AEW shows and is expected to wrestle on this week’s ROH Television. She had been out for a while.