John Laurinaitis is reportedly no longer with WWE.

Laurinaitis’ official termination came some time within the last week or so, but it was being kept very quiet beyond a very small circle, according to PWInsider. The departure comes after the recent retirement of Vince McMahon, which came in the wake of McMahon and Laurinaitis being investigated by the WWE Board of Directors over allegations of sexual misconduct.

Furthermore, Fightful Select notes that Laurinaitis was still looped into company e-mails at one point. That stopped biefly after Triple H was named the new Executive Vice President of Talent Relations, but he has since re-emerged on internal mailing lists.

Word made the rounds last week that Laurinaitis was still included on a series of e-mails that go out to a wide array of WWE names, but there has been no talk of additional correspondence from his side. As of the July 22 SmackDown, that started changing as Laurinaitis was no longer included. However, he quickly returned to those lists the following week, where he has remained.

It was noted that the emails do include “sensitive information pertaining to creative, and personnel.”

Multiple sources within WWE do not expect Laurinaitis back, with several admitting their excitement over his departure, and the fact that they won’t have to deal with him any longer. One top WWE name referred to Laurinaitis as “the biggest snake in the business” as everything unfolded.

Word is that this is somewhat common among recent WWE departures.

Laurinaitis’ name was on an internal WWE termination list, in which McMahon was also included.

Despite the lists, PWInsider confirmed today with multiple sources that Laurinaitis is no longer with the company. WWE has not officially announced the departure as of this writing. PWInsider added that the company’s Board of Directors investigation is still ongoing at this time.

