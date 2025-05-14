Yet another update has surfaced regarding WWE’s ongoing plans for the return of their all-women’s premium live event, WWE EVOLUTION.

As noted, WWE is reportedly eyeing the weekend of July 12 as a potential date for WWE EVOLUTION II, with early discussions pointing to Atlanta, Georgia as the possible host city.

In an update, WWE EVOLUTION II is expected to have “upwards of seven or eight matches.”

There has also been talk of a gimmick match, with one source specifically mentioning a Women’s Battle Royal being discussed for the show, as a way to showcase as many talents from Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and possibly even EVOLVE, as possible.

The inaugural WWE EVOLUTION show took place on October 28, 2018, at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, and featured a RAW Women’s Championship match between Ronda Rousey and Nikki Bella, along with standout bouts such as a Last Woman Standing match between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair and the finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic between Toni Storm and Io Shirai.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates continue to surface regarding the return of WWE EVOLUTION II in 2025.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Live Q&A)