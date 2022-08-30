WWE is reportedly moving forward with the Theory name change.

We noted before how it appeared Theory will be going back to using “Austin Theory” as his first name was used in billing for upcoming non-televised weekend WWE live events.

In an update, PWInsider reports that WWE is making the change and Theory will soon become Austin Theory again. It’s worth noting that Theory’s first name is still not being used on the official WWE website roster, but that should change soon.

It was noted that the shortened names were an edict under the regime of former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, and that has not been reversed. WWE once again began billing Riddle as “Matt Riddle” on last night’s RAW.

Theory’s first name was dropped back in mid-April after Theory announced on RAW, as the storyline protege of Vince, that he and Mr. McMahon didn’t feel like “Austin” suited him.

On a related note, it looks like WWE is also moving forward with a feud between he and Johnny Gargano. Gargano returned to WWE last week and was confronted by Theory, in a segment that ended with Theory taking a superkick. As seen in the video below, the feud continued on last night’s RAW with Theory interrupting a Gargano interview.

