As noted earlier today, via @Wrestlevotes, there have been internal discussions about possibly moving WWE NXT to another night on the USA Network schedule. Nothing is imminent, but the talks are ongoing. NXT aired on Tuesday night this week, and will do the same next week due to the NHL playoffs on USA, but it was noted that the ratings for these two shows may influence the decision.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that a new night for NXT TV is a pitch that was floated long before now.

As of a few months ago, USA Network officials had thrown out the idea of NXT moving to Tuesday nights. The network reportedly has a lot of faith in WWE and a good relationship with the company, but sources report that USA Network officials aren’t as committed to the “competition” aspect of NXT on Wednesday nights, going up against AEW Dynamite, as it costs them viewers. It was noted that WWE officials were receptive to the idea of moving nights, which could be why the talks are still going on.

It was also noted that nothing is firm as of this week, and no wrestlers or officials have been informed of any changes to the weekly NXT TV schedule. Sources close to USA reported that these two weeks of NXT Super Tuesday episodes were seen as a bit of a test run to the networks, out of circumstance since the show had to temporarily switch nights due to the NHL playoffs anyway.

