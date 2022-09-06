Dexter Lumis has been officially added to WWE’s internal RAW roster, according to PWInsider. For what it’s worth, Lumis is still listed on the WWE Alumni roster on the official website, and has not been assigned to any brand since returning several weeks back.

There had been some speculation on Lumis going between WWE NXT and RAW, but word now is that he will be on RAW moving forward. Lumis recently reunited with Indi Hartwell on NXT, and she has been rumored for a main roster call-up but there’s no word on how soon that might happen.

Lumis continued his program with The Miz on last night’s RAW, causing him to lose the Steel Cage main event to WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley. RAW went off the air with Lumis putting The Miz to sleep with The Silence.

Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci are now listed as a tag team on the internal SmackDown roster.

As noted, WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther reunited Imperium at WWE Clash at The Castle on Saturday, before his successful title defense over Sheamus. WWE had Vinci added to the official SmackDown website roster as soon as the reunion happened.

Now Gunther will continue his singles run on SmackDown while Kaiser and Vinci make a run at the WWE tag team division.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below are clips of Lumis on last night’s RAW with a post-match interview with Imperium at Clash at The Castle:

