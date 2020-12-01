WWE may end up airing some of the planned TLC matches on TV for free, according to Ringside News. As of this writing just one match has been made official for the December 20 PPV – AJ Styles vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

Word is that Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits is likely for TLC, unless WWE gives it away for free on TV as they often do. A tenured member of the WWE creative team also noted that Big E vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn is likely for TLC, but may be given away on SmackDown TV instead. The general idea is that if it’s not been announced for pay-per-view, then it could be held earlier to help boost TV ratings.

On a related note, WWE is still trying to figure out match plans for the 18th annual Tribute to The Troops. The special will tape later this week from the Amway Center in Orlando, to air this Sunday on FOX. Ringside News reports that much isn’t known about the Tribute to The Troops special backstage with just days to go until the tapings.

It was noted that while WWE did not announce which brands will be a part of the show, or which Superstars will be participating, the idea is that it will be a dual-brand event. That has not been confirmed as of this writing. As of Monday night “nothing” was confirmed internally for the Troops special.

Stay tuned for updates.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.