“The Phenomenal One” had a memorable experience in “The Land of the Rising Sun” last week.

And possibly for the last time ever as an active professional wrestler in WWE.

With AJ Styles confirming earlier this year that he plans to retire in 2026, his appearances at WWE’s live events inside Tokyo’s historic Ryogoku Kokugikan (Sumo Hall) last Thursday and Friday were likely his final bouts in the country, where Styles had a legendary run before even joining WWE.

While at the shows, WWE recorded a video of Styles backstage, where “The Phenomenal One” spoke about the deep connection he’s always felt with Japanese fans.

“I felt so much love here in Japan for everything that I’ve done here,” Styles said. “I don’t know where or would’ve even been in WWE if it wasn’t for Japan.”

Styles continued, “So just as long as they know that I appreciate them as much as they appreciate me, if not more.”

The video also captured several touching moments from the weekend, which included Styles embracing Naomichi Marufuji at ringside before his match with Kofi Kingston, and later being brought back out by CM Punk to address the fans one last time.

Styles handed Shinsuke Nakamura a handwritten note, asking him to read it aloud to the live audience in Japanese. Nakamura’s translation of Styles’ message reads as follows:

“Everyone, as you all know, when I first came to Japan, to be honest, I didn’t know what people expected from me or if someone like me would even be accepted here. But from the very first day, you welcomed me with respect and passion. Every time I passed through the curtain to the ring in Japan, I gave everything I had because I felt you all were worthy of it. In return, you gave me something I will never forget: trust, energy, and love for professional wrestling. Maybe one day I’ll leave this ring, but a part of my heart will always remain here, in the hearts of the Japanese people and in each and every one of you. Thank you.”

Watch the complete behind-the-scenes video released by WWE today covering AJ Styles’ emotional farewell to the Japanese pro wrestling fans via the YouTube player embedded below.

