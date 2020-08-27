There’s new tension within The Robert Stone Brand. As seen below, new video released following this week’s WWE NXT episode shows Stone, Aliyah and Mercedes Martinez arguing over their next move. Mercedes wants Rhea Ripley, but Stone wants her to focus on taking the NXT Women’s Title from Io Shirai.

This week’s NXT episode saw Shotzi Blackheart defeat Mia Yim in singles action. Stone came out before the match and indicated that Martinez was supposed to face Yim, but he wasn’t letting her get in the ring after last week’s attack. Mercedes did briefly attack Ripley during the main event of the show, which saw Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai defeat Shirai and Ripley in tag team action.

The segment below ends with Martinez telling Stone that if he can’t get her Ripley, then she will do it herself. She then storms off and Aliyah follows, agreeing with her.

