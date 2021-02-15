Triple H took to Twitter to praise the winners of the first-ever WWE NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, and the winners of the 2021 Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic after the finals at Sunday’s “Takeover: Vengeance Day” event.

As noted, Takeover opened with Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez defeating Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart to win the Dusty Classic trophy, and a future title shot from WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Triple H congratulated them and reacted to the match.

“…High-flying. …Hard-hitting. …and HER-STORY making!!!! An unbelievable start to #NXTTakeOver. Congratulations to @RaquelWWE and @DakotaKai_WWE, the FIRST-EVER #DustyClassic winners!”

Takeover also saw MSK’s Wes Lee and Nash Carter defeat James Drake and Zack Gibson of The Grizzled Young Veterans to win the Men’s Dusty Classic trophy. They have also earned a future title shot against NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. Triple H praised both as true tag teams, and had feedback on this year’s tournaments as a whole.

“Both #MSK and #GYV are true tag teams. They work together, they rely on each other, they WIN together… they lose together. This year’s #DustyClassic has highlighted just how good this division is and the level you to need to perform at to have your name on that trophy,” he wrote.

MSK, Kai and Gonzalez later participated in backstage photoshoots with their trophies at the Capitol Wrestling Center. Triple H joined them, as seen in the videos below.

There’s no word on when the Dusty Classic winners will receive their title shots, but we will keep you updated. You can see the post-show celebration videos below, along with Triple H’s tweets:

