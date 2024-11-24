As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, several non-AEW talents were backstage visiting at the Full Gear 2024 pay-per-view event at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Saturday night.

Some of the names in attendance included:

* Donnie B and his family, who were there to support Big Boom AJ, were in attendance. AJ has previously worked for Donnie’s Phoenix Championship Wrestling.

* Danny Cage of The Monster Factory was in attendance.

* Steve Maclin was alongside his wife, Deonna Purrazzo.

* And finally, legendary photographer George Napolitano.

