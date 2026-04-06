New data has surfaced regarding how WWE WrestleMania 42 ticket sales are trending compared to last year.

And the numbers tell an interesting story.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, ticket sales for WrestleMania 42 are currently behind where they were at this same point on the calendar in 2025.

As it stands, Night 1 has moved 38,711 tickets, a figure that includes both paid and complimentary admissions. Night 2 is slightly ahead with 40,333 tickets distributed, bringing the current combined total to 79,044.

That total reflects an 18.8% year-over-year decline.

There had been some momentum recently, as sales jumped 31.6% two weeks ago, cutting the deficit down to 13.3% compared to last year. However, that progress has since cooled off. This comes despite WWE rolling out a 25% discount promotion, announcing John Cena as the host of the event, among other promotional and marketing strategies to try and boost ticket sales.

On the secondary market, ticket prices are also trending lower. Current listings show tickets going for around $179 for Night 1 and $199 for Night 2. Compared to last year, that marks a 21.5% drop for Night 1, while Night 2 is down 9.1%.

This is a good indication that the interest from WWE fans is stronger for the Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship that will headline night two than the Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes match for the Undisputed WWE Championship that will serve as the main event for night one.

And that’s before the Rhodes-Orton storyline took a big direction change with the addition of Pat McAfee to the mix, something that fans have absolutely destroyed online, with an overwhelming amount of negative feedback on social media and huge dislike ratios for any videos on YouTube covering the topic.

Other WrestleMania Week events are also seeing modest numbers so far.

The April 17 episode of WWE SmackDown at T-Mobile Arena has sold 5,749 tickets, while the post-WrestleMania episode of WWE Raw on April 20 has moved 7,329. Meanwhile, the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony currently sits at 2,059 tickets sold.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.