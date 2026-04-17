– Bayley’s latest Lodestone Camp continues to receive strong praise from both WWE talent and attendees. The session drew notable names this week, as Becky Lynch, CM Punk, and Rey Mysterio all reportedly stopped by.

– As has become tradition during WrestleMania weekend, several WWE wrestlers are also expected to appear at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport event, further blending the lines between promotions and styles during one of wrestling’s biggest weeks.

– Saraya (Paige) is still expected to return to WWE as an in-ring competitor. As previously noted, the belief is that she will replace Nikki Bella in the scheduled four-team WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match.

– On the business side, this week has reportedly been one of WWE’s busiest media runs of all time, with heavy promotion leading into WrestleMania festivities.

– AEW has also made its presence known in Las Vegas, with promotional materials visible throughout the city during the packed wrestling weekend.

– Regarding the viral “speedy meet-and-greet” clips making the rounds online—those are said not to be decisions made by the talent themselves.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

(H/T: Fightful Select)