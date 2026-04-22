WrestleMania 42 Week in Las Vegas was packed with behind-the-scenes stories, surprise appearances, and plenty of buzz both inside and outside WWE’s bubble.

Featured below are some new news and notes coming out of the biggest week of the year in Las Vegas, NV.

– AEW talent had a noticeable presence throughout the city during the weekend, largely due to WrestleCon commitments. However, their time in Las Vegas extended well beyond signings, as several AEW names were spotted making additional appearances and spending time partying at Circa during the WrestleMania festivities.

– Meanwhile, an interesting ringside note surfaced from WWE sources, who claimed that billionaire Adam Weitsman paid for a premium spot near the commentary booth during the Rhea Ripley vs. Jade Cargill match.

– Even wrestlers who ultimately weren’t used on WWE programming were still brought into town for the massive weekend. Among those backstage at WrestleMania were Emily Jaye, J Rod, Blair Onyx, Brittnie Brooks, and Nixi XS, all present as part of the extended talent pool.

– One of the more bizarre stories coming out of the week involved the comedic “Midget Danhausen” characters. As noted by Michael Cole on commentary, the performers reportedly preferred that terminology. At least one of them was seen at Rob Van Dam’s after-party still fully in costume, while another was said to be the son of a participant from WWE’s infamous “capture the midget” segment over two decades ago. It wasn’t all lighthearted, though.

– Several wrestlers were said to be disappointed upon learning that Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport events would be coming to an end. That said, GCW is expected to continue the Bloodsport brand, much like they did when Matt Riddle originally departed for WWE.

– Backstage tension also popped up in an unexpected place, as R-Truth reportedly had legitimate issues with ESPN reporter Andreas Hale stemming from past comments. Truth even went as far as taunting Hale for being blocked from covering WrestleMania 42, which caught some off guard.

– Security became another hot topic throughout the week, with multiple wrestlers pushing WWE officials to increase protection due to ongoing issues with fans at their Las Vegas hotel. WWE reportedly made an attempt to have security measures increased, but it didn’t seem to make a big difference.

– Some of the spectacle extended to the entrances as well. Trick Williams made a grand entrance featuring roughly a dozen people assisting with the massive tail of his coat. He later revealed the outfit weighed around 80 pounds and stretched close to 100 yards in length.

– In a notable crossover moment, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin was spotted attending Bloodsport, blending in with the crowd rather than appearing in an official capacity.

– Elsewhere on the independent scene, Joey Janela’s Spring Break drew a strong crowd nearing 2,000 attendees. The event featured several recognizable faces in attendance, including WWE’s Royce Keys, AEW’s Ricky Saints, NFL star George Kittle, and NXT General Manager Robert Stone, all showing support for Brodie Lee Jr. Early indications suggest the show may have set a new Triller+ indie wrestling viewership record.

– Outside the ring, Trish Stratus found success with her “First Crush” restaurant pop-up, which reportedly secured over 500 reservations within a week. Several WWE names, including Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Lita, stopped by during its run.

– On the merchandising side, Funko is capitalizing on WrestleMania buzz with plans to release a new iShowSpeed figure following his WWE debut at the event.

– The lack of catering at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony became a point of frustration for several legends, many of whom had tight schedules filled with signings and appearances. Kevin Nash later addressed the issue on his Kliq This podcast.

– Aunique crossover project continues to develop, as the Saraya “Fighting with My Family” musical has reportedly been in the works for over four months.

(H/T: Fightful Select)