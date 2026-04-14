– The following are the writers and producers who helped put together the April 10 episode of WWE SmackDown:

WWE SmackDown Writers (4/10/2026)

* Cody Rhodes arrives at the arena segment: Christian Scovell

* Carmelo Hayes/Trick Williams/Matt Cardona backstage segment: Eric Watts

* Jacob Fatu interview: Ioannis Filippides

* Pat McAfee arrives at the arena: Cristian Scovell and Colin Clark

* Royce Keys backstage interview: Eric Watts

* Jade Cargill backstage interview: Devyn Prieto

* Nick Aldis, Miz, Kit Wilson backstage segment: Colin Clark

* ESPN Stand segment: Pat Lavin and Devyn Prieto

WWE SmackDown Producers (4/10/2026)

* Rhea Ripley/IYO Sky In Ring Promo: TJ Wilson

* Bayley vs Alexa Bliss: Kenny Dykstra

* Royce Keys vs Berto: Nick Aldis

* Pat McAfee promo: Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode

* Jacob Fatu vs Tama Tonga: Abyss

* ESPN Stand Segment: TJ Wilson

* Sami Zayn promo: Jamie Noble

* Matt Cardona vs Trick Williams: Jamie Noble

* Danhausen vs Kit Wilson: Shawn Daivari

* Iyo Sky vs Jade Cargill: TJ Wilson

– Rehearsals for this year’s WrestleMania are reportedly scheduled to take place earlier in the week than usual, signaling a more front-loaded preparation process as WWE gears up for the two-night event.

– There has been some openness behind the scenes when it comes to voicing opinions. There are reportedly no restrictions placed on performers expressing dissatisfaction with the ongoing Pat McAfee storyline, particularly his involvement in the Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes program. Damian Priest was among those who publicly pushed back on the angle during media appearances last week.

– WWE is also going all-in on promotion, with official media days scheduled for Thursday and Friday. In addition, talent and representatives are expected to participate in a heavy volume of interviews and appearances throughout the week. Sources indicate this could be one of the busiest WrestleMania media pushes in recent memory, with a strong focus on driving last-minute ticket sales for the weekend shows.

– The recent brand partnership involving Rhea Ripley and The General Insurance is part of a broader WWE-wide deal. TNA World Champion Joe Hendry has also contributed to promotional efforts tied to the campaign, highlighting the crossover nature of the agreement.

– Despite WWE filming content at a recent Bruno Mars concert, the music superstar is not expected to appear at WrestleMania itself. The footage captured at the show appears to have been for promotional purposes rather than setting up an on-site appearance.

– As for the physical setup, WrestleMania stage construction began almost immediately after the Bruno Mars concert wrapped up at the venue. Photos circulating after a clip that aired during the 4/13 WWE Raw show little time was wasted before transitioning the space into full-scale WWE production mode (see below).

(H/T: Fightful Select)