– There are reports that claim “All Ego” Ethan Page pulled out of some originally scheduled independent wrestling bookings for later in the year in 2024 after making his WWE debut as part of NXT this past Tuesday night in Orlando, Florida.

– AEW fans should be seeing a former Women’s Champion returning soon. The company has had discussions to prepare for the expected return of Hikaru Shida in the near future.

– Although they were previously known as The Guerillas of Destiny, a former nine-time IWGP World Tag-Team Champions, The Bloodline duo of Tonga Loa and Tama Tonga are known and listed internally within WWE as simply, “The Bloodline.” The duo picked up their first WWE tag-team victory with a win over The Street Profits duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins on this week’s post-WWE King And Queen Of The Ring episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on May 31 at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York.

– Even though it never happened, WWE originally had Grayson Waller and Johnny Gargano scheduled for special guest commentary for the match on the 5/31 SmackDown featuring their respective tag-team partners, Austin Theory vs. Tommaso Ciampa.

– Joining Becky Lynch, Scrypts and others on the free agent market this week is former WWE NXT Superstar Drew Gulak of the No Quarter Catch Crew. He announced his first post-WWE booking on Saturday, as he is scheduled for Beyond Wrestling’s Americana Where Eagles Dare on July 4, 2024.

BREAKING: @DrewGulak returns at "#Americanrana '24: Where Eagles Dare" presented by #BeyondWrestling & @WrestlingOpen at White Eagle in Worcester on Thursday, July 4th with a special 7pm ET start time. Tickets will be available soon at @ShopIWTV. Stream LIVE on @indiewrestling! pic.twitter.com/kM9r5QO7ro — Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) June 1, 2024

