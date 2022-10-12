NJPW was reportedly given notice of The Good Brothers signing with WWE.

Monday’s RAW saw The O.C. reunite as Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows returned to WWE to side with AJ Styles in his feud with The Judgment Day. There had been some confusion over NJPW as Anderson recently confirmed that they had verbally committed to several NJPW dates, and that they were expected to work for NJPW through Wrestle Kingdom in January. Anderson is also the current NEVER Openweight Champion for NJPW.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that NJPW officials were given a heads when Gallows and Anderson signed with WWE, according to WWE sources.

Furthermore, Anderson confirmed that he still plans to work the “Tokyo Dome show,” indicating that he still plans to work Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4, which would be interesting as that is still months away.

The report did not clarify if Anderson is still planning to defend his NEVER Openweight Title against Hikuleo on November 5 at the NJPW Battle Autumn event in Osaka, Japan, but he is still being advertised for the show.

Anderson and Gallows were officially added back to the RAW roster following their return on Monday night. PWInsider confirms that they will be on the red brand moving forward with Styles.

It was interesting this week when the official NJPW World Twitter account re-tweeted a few posts related to The Good Brothers’ RAW return on Monday night, including the official WWE clip of the segment. This caused some chatter among social media, on the two companies possibly working together, but PWInsider speculates that this did not mean they are working together, but more likely a situation where “NJPW needs Anderson to return and that ignoring the WWE return served no purpose.”

For those who missed it, below is footage from Monday’s segment, along with The O.C.’s post-show interview with the returning Cathy Kelley:

