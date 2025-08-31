– Lucas Charpiot is reporting that the extras used as security and medics in the Roman Reigns post-match stretcher job at WWE Clash In Paris were all local wrestlers. Kuro and Nate Prince were the ones who placed Reigns on the stretcher, while Ricky Sosa, Joseph French Jr, Calypso, and independent wrestling referee Alex Schneider were among the security members.

– Music stars Post Malone and Jelly Roll were among the celebrities in the house at WWE Clash In Paris on Sunday. The two were shown sitting together behind the commentary team of Michael Cole and Wade Barrett early in the show. Photos surfaced showing them “throwing up the 1s” during Roman Reigns’ ring entrance for his opening match against Bronson Reed. After the first match on the show, Cole and Barrett pointed out the two sitting in the front row, with them being shown on camera with graphics displaying their respective names.

POSTY 🫶 JELLY Post Malone and Jelly Roll are here for Clash in Paris! pic.twitter.com/CM0hxEfdad — WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2025

– WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque surfaced on social media to share video footage and comment on the attack made by The Vision members Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to Roman Reigns after the opening match at WWE Clash In Paris. “Two heavyweights went to war…and one survived,” Levesque wrote via X. “The Vision with the ultimate statement.”

– The Street Profits duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins wore special ring gear for their entrances for their WWE Tag-Team Championship opportunity against reigning title-holders The Wyatt Sicks at WWE Clash In Paris. After their entrance, Michael Cole did a live ad read for Borderlands 4, which is where Ford and Dawkins’ ring entrance outfits originated.

Street Profits x @Borderlands is 🔥🔥🔥 Are you ready…? Borderlands 4 drops September 12th! pic.twitter.com/P0GJrKkrbV — WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2025

