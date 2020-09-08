Paul Heyman is said to be heavily influential in the booking of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns since he returned to the SmackDown brand, according to Fightful Select and WrestleTalk.

This new Reigns – Heyman alliance is considered to be no different than previous arrangements with WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar, who Heyman also has heavily contributed to the booking of.

Heyman was also credited for lending to the reveal and the finish of Reigns’ big title win over “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman at WWE Payback, and the in-ring promo on last week’s SmackDown episode.

