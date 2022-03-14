WWE has reportedly working on new creative plans for Elias as of late.

As we’ve noted, WWE began airing vignettes to introduce a new gimmick for Elias last summer, but he was pulled from TV with no follow-up. It was then revealed that he had a new look, but WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon nixed the change as he felt like Elias looked too much like WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage. The new look was recently leaked via WWE 2K22 images, seen here, but there was no follow-up.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that WWE recently filmed more vignettes for Elias, and he was tentatively scheduled for a return to RAW. With that said, it was noted that this “doesn’t really mean anything until firm plans are set.”

There was also a name change pitched for Elias, but there’s no word on what the new name would be, or if it’ll go through.

Elias is currently listed on the WWE roster, but he is still not assigned to RAW or SmackDown as of this writing, likely due to WWE keeping him out of the WWE Draft back in the fall. He has not wrestled since his Symphony of Destruction Match loss to Jaxson Ryker on the July 19 edition of RAW. Elias has also been fairly quiet on social media since last summer.

Stay tuned for more.

