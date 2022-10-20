Logan Paul is training with WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels this week.

WWE tweeted the following photos of Paul and Michaels working together in a ring as Paul prepares for his third WWE match on Saturday, November 5 in Saudi Arabia as he challenges Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel.

WWE Producer Shane Helms and veteran talent Drew Gulak have also been working with Paul in the ring as of late, according to PWInsider. WWE recently sent a ring to Puerto Rico for Paul to train in, and Gulak also made the trip to work up close with the social media star, according to his own Instagram posts.

Regarding the creative for the Paul vs. Reigns feud, word is that Reigns has a great deal of say in all of his storylines, including the Paul program. WWE Hall of Famer, Producer & Vice President of Creative Writing & Booking Michael “PS” Hayes is heading up the Paul vs. Reigns storyline and match, with Reigns and Paul Heyman also having insight and a voice in the process.

Reigns and Heyman have been working together on the creative for Reigns, in a collaborative effort with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and his team, the same way they did previously with former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon under his regime.

Paul will be back on WWE SmackDown this Friday in Toledo, OH, but Reigns is not currently advertised by the arena or the WWE Events website.

Below are the new photos of Paul and Michaels working together:

