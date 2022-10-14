Current WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and longtime friend Shayna Baszler reportedly created their own storyline segment earlier this year.

Rousey feuded with Natalya earlier this year, in a program that also included Baszler, who was teaming with Natalya at the time. Rousey has a camera crew following her around to film her “Ronda On The Road” digital series, and a segment was filmed on Friday, June 24 before the SmackDown at the Moody Center in Austin, TX. SmackDown that night featured a segment where Natalya dressed as Rousey, to promote their title match at Money In the Bank on July 2.

The segment, seen below, saw Rousey and Baszler discussing Baszler’s ties with Natalya, with Baszler saying she had to stay out of things due to their run in the women’s tag team division. Baszler promised she had Rousey’s back, but she couldn’t get involved because she had to make money. Rousey and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Baszler and Natalya a few weeks earlier on the May 27 SmackDown.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that the segment was something Rousey and Baszler planned on their own, with no involvement from the WWE creative team.

It was also said that there was no real plan to acknowledge the history between Baszler and Rousey on WWE TV at that point, outside of a mention on commentary.

The report noted that the segment was released via the WWE On FOX Twitter account, but that isn’t entirely true as it was first posted to Rousey’s Instagram page. The WWE On FOX account simply re-posted the video, with credit to Rousey.

“luckily I have a crew filming or even I wouldn’t have believed this @qosbaszler #RondaOnTheRoad @nodnbproductions,” Rousey captioned the video with.

The September 9 SmackDown actually featured a backstage segment where Baszler and Rousey had friendly words before Baszler congratulated Rousey on becoming the new #1 contender to Liv Morgan, which led to Rousey regaining the SmackDown Women’s Title at WWE Extreme Rules last weekend. This segment came after Baszler’s loss to Morgan at WWE Clash at The Castle on September 3, and Rousey said she knows Baszler doesn’t like to lose, but the only thing better than winning is revenge. Rousey then told Baszler to let her know when she’s ready to break some bones and take over the show together.

WWE previously aired footage of Baszler helping Rousey train for her WrestleMania 38 match with Charlotte Flair. There is no word yet on if there are future plans for Rousey and Baszler to work together, but the September 9 SmackDown segment added fuel to the rumors.

You can see the aforementioned posts below:

“I have to stay out of this.” @QoSBaszler tells Ronda Rousey she can’t get involved in her feud with @NatbyNature 👀 📺 @RondaRousey pic.twitter.com/uCc35UiLyd — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 24, 2022

