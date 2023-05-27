Damian Priest continues to receive significant praise from within WWE.

A new report from @WRKDWrestling notes that Priest has been mentioned by WWE creative as a “potential main eventer,” and that is in line with the heavy praise he and Bad Bunny received for their match at WWE Backlash.

We noted earlier at this link how Priest and others are being considered for the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match. This new report confirms that Priest is currently planned for the match.

