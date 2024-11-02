Some more backstage news and notes have surfaced ahead of the WWE Crown Jewel 2024 premium live event on Saturday, November 2, 2024.

* WWE has approximately 30 minutes earmarked for the opening match for the PLE, which is scheduled to be Roman Reigns, “Main Event” Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso vs. Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga.

* Chad Patton is the assigned referee for the main event, which is scheduled to be Cody Rhodes vs. GUNTHER for the first-ever WWE Crown Jewel Championship.

* Daphanie LeShaun is the scheduled match official for the Nia Jax vs. Liv Morgan showdown for the first-ever women’s WWE Crown Jewel Championship.

* All members of The New Day are backstage. Big E. is working the “Countdown” pre-show. Also backstage are many of the talents from the WWE Raw brand, as a Raw taping is scheduled for the November 4 episode this weekend in Riyadh.

* Bobby Roode, TJ Wilson, Shawn Daivari, Jamie Noble, Ken Doann, Adam Peace and Nick Aldis are the scheduled producers for matches this weekend in Saudi Arabia.

* Mike Rome from the WWE NXT brand will serve as the ring announcer for today’s show.

