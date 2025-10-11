Despite WWE’s major international presence this week — with RAW, SmackDown, and Crown Jewel: Perth all taking place in Australia — the company did not fly out its entire roster for the trip. A number of wrestlers and staff remained stateside as WWE strategically rotated talent between its ongoing television tapings, media appearances, and other scheduled commitments.

One such commitment involved Santos Escobar, who had originally been booked to appear at New York Comic Con before re-signing with WWE. His deal was finalized shortly before the convention, ensuring his continued presence with the company. Other WWE Superstars are still slated to appear at the event, maintaining WWE’s promotional presence in New York despite the majority of the roster being overseas.

According to a report from Fightful Select, WWE’s plans for the Crown Jewel: Perth main event were locked in well in advance, with Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins always being the penciled-in headliner for the show. The bout was said to have been viewed internally as a marquee matchup suited to close WWE’s first major pay-per-view event in Australia in several years.

Additionally, several independent wrestlers from the Australian scene were brought in as extras and enhancement talent during the Crown Jewel event. WWE has historically done this for international shows, both as a means of filling out segments and as a way to scout potential prospects.

In one of the night’s most talked-about moments, CM Punk was spotted in the crowd during the AJ Styles vs. John Cena match. Punk’s appearance was unannounced and had no connection to any storyline or WWE angle — he was simply there as a fan to witness two legends face off live.

Backstage, the Cena vs. Styles match reportedly received a standing ovation from both talent and production staff once the two veterans returned to the locker room. The bout was praised for its storytelling and execution. Sources say AJ Styles was not informed ahead of time that a special intro video would air prior to the match, adding an extra layer of surprise for “The Phenomenal One.”

And finally, the “Bullet Club” references made during the broadcast were not expected to cause any issues internally. WWE officials are said to have signed off on the nods to the group, viewing them as a respectful acknowledgment of Styles’ and other wrestlers’ shared history in the industry rather than a problematic mention.