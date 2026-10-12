– Becky Lynch, Angelo Dawkins and WWE Intercontinental Champion Chad Gable honored a number of WWE Community Champions during the WWE Money In The Bank 2026 weekend in New Orleans, LA. The official WWE website has a full photo gallery up covering this, which you can view at WWE.com.

– Reigning WWE Women’s United States Champion Jacy Jayne made a convention appearance on October 11. According to some fans at the event, the Fatal Influence leader was claiming to be fine after the grueling Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match at the WWE Money In The Bank 2026 premium live event just 24 hours earlier on October 10.

– As noted over the weekend, longtime WWE broadcast team member Bryon Saxton was given ring announcing duties at the WWE Money In The Bank 2026 premium live event on October 10 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA. According to one source, the reason Alicia Taylor, the normal WWE ring announcer in that spot, lost her voice during rehearsals for the show. The decision was ultimately made to give Saxton the gig.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.