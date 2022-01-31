Pwinsider.com reports that morale in WWE was down following the Royal Rumble pay-per-view as there was frustration because of the constant changes made over the past week to both Rumble matches.

The feeling is the changes made were the reason why the quality of the Rumble matches was down from previous years. There were said to be 20 changes made to the men’s bout including spots that were nixed or changed as well as eliminations and order of entrances.

WWE also made many changes to the Women’s Rumble match, which led to people being frustrated throughout the day because there were so many move parts to keep up with. The description given was a “confusing hodgepodge of things”

Vince McMahon was deeply involved in every aspect of the show. One talent said, “We were all in a whirlwind. Just as you had your role and spots down, everything started over and over and now most of us were back to square one. It changed again and again and again. It wasn’t an easy night even before we hit the ring.”