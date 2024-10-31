– The internal claim continues to be that the Rhea Ripley orbital bone injury is legit. As noted, she reportedly suffered it during the October 21 episode of WWE Raw, which is why she didn’t appear live on the October 28 Raw show. It was also the reason the parking lot attack was filmed and aired on the October 29 episode of WWE NXT.

– WWE filmed a number of additional segments for this week’s SmackDown during the double taping last Friday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Many of them were not shot in front of the live crowd, and thus, are not included in the WWE SmackDown Spoilers For November 1, 2024.

– WWE also filmed their Halloween Costume skits that have been shared on social media throughout the week, and others that will be featured on the upcoming television shows, during the double blue brand taping in Brookyln, N.Y. on October 25.

