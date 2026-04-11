More behind-the-scenes details are starting to emerge regarding tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown, including several notable changes to the internal run sheet.

As things currently stand, the planned closing segment for the show is expected to feature Pat McAfee delivering an in-ring promo. That positioning would give McAfee a major spotlight moment to cap off the broadcast.

As noted, McAfee has vowed to deliver a “massive surprise” this evening.

There has also been a shift in match placement during the show.

Jade Cargill vs. IYO SKY, which was originally scheduled to take place during the first hour, has reportedly been moved to the third hour instead. The reason for the change has not been confirmed, but it’s a significant adjustment to the show’s pacing.

One match, moved.

Another segment, reshuffled.

A segment involving Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton was initially slotted for earlier in the night, though it appears those plans have since been altered as the show came together.

Meanwhile, there’s also buzz surrounding a unique debut.

Danhausen is currently scheduled to make his in-ring debut on tonight’s SmackDown, marking a notable moment for the fan-favorite personality as he officially steps into WWE competition.

In additional taping news, Jordynne Grace made her return from injury during the WWE Main Event tapings that took place prior to SmackDown going live, signaling that she is back in the mix moving forward (see photos below).

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 4/10/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: PWInsider)