WWE has reportedly explored the possibility of securing licensed entrance music for The 946 faction.

There have also been discussions about potentially incorporating multi-person matches into the upcoming John Cena Classic, scheduled for December 14.

Additionally, creative ideas involving Joe Hendry teaming with other wrestlers have reportedly been discussed to revamp the tag-team scene on Raw and SmackDown.

Regarding WWE’s upcoming television schedule, the November 23 episode of Raw is scheduled for an earlier start time of 6 p.m. Eastern. The January 4, 2027 episode of Raw is also expected to receive special attention, continuing the company’s approach to commemorating the anniversary of its Netflix debut.

Meanwhile, speculation about Shawn Michaels potentially leaving his current NXT responsibilities for a main roster position has been met with skepticism by people within WWE. Those familiar with the situation are reportedly taking a wait-and-see approach rather than treating such a move as imminent.

Rumors suggesting that Killer Kross could be returning to NXT in the immediate future have also been dismissed. Kross himself was reportedly confused when approached about the speculation and questioned how the rumors originated.

As for Road Dogg, previous claims that his WWE departure was connected to his support of Chelsea Green have been disputed. Road Dogg has personally confirmed that the reports were inaccurate.

Bronson Reed is also believed to remain in Saudi Arabia following the injuries he suffered during WWE Crown Jewel earlier this month.

(H/T: Fightful Select)