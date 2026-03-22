– AJ Styles was spotted at a recent ROAR Wrestling independent event in Georgia, where he spent time offering advice and guidance to talent on the show. Styles has maintained a reputation for giving back to the next generation, and this appearance was no exception.

– Carlos Silva was reportedly in attendance at Thursday night’s OVW event, observing the show and talent as part of ongoing interest in the promotion.

– Lexis King is reportedly doing okay after taking a rough spot at a recent NXT live event over the weekend, easing concerns about any serious injury.

– Santos Escobar is expected to remain sidelined for the foreseeable future, as he continues to recover from triceps surgery. Current projections have him out of action until at least late summer.

– Tama Tonga is said to have been hit with a significant fine, with the amount landing in the five-figure range, for the leaked rehearsal footage we reported about earlier this week.

😬 — Tama Tonga (@TamaTonga01) March 20, 2026

This was the video he was fined for https://t.co/aL2wTwqRbX pic.twitter.com/TBUGeLFwMk — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) March 20, 2026

(H/T: Fightful Select)