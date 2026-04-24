– As previously reported, EVIL is officially WWE-bound. According to sources, the deal was actually finalized quite some time ago, with creative plans quietly in development for his eventual arrival. His signing has been in motion longer than initially believed.

– Elsewhere, Cassie Lee was busy during Slam Fest week, filming a new sponsored spot for PDS Debt at The Palms. The opportunity came together through Mojo Rawley and Paragon Talent Group, who secured the deal.

– There’s also been growing speculation internally about potential WWE talent cuts. Concern has reportedly spread among talent, although no confirmations have surfaced. That said, word is that several names are not scheduled to be backstage at Friday’s SmackDown — though that list includes Jade Cargill, who had requested the day off well in advance.

– On the WrestleMania front, a handful of additional extras have been identified, including Ariel Dominguez, Josiah Jean, Don Furio, Lucas Riley, and Austin Mulitalo, all of whom were part of the extended event production.

(H/T: Fightful Select)