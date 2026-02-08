– There has been contact between WWE and David Finlay, though sources indicate there has been little movement on that front in recent weeks. Finlay is a former top star in New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he led both the Bullet Club War Dogs and Unbound Co. Reports began circulating in early January that Finlay’s NJPW contract was set to expire at the end of that month, sparking immediate speculation about his next move.

– WWE is set to continue its strong partnership with Saudi Arabia in 2026. Two additional premium live events are currently scheduled for the country this year, bringing the total to three Saudi-based PPVs for 2026. As noted, WWE’s presence in the region is only expected to grow next year as well. WrestleMania 43 has already been announced for 2027 in Riyadh, marking the first-ever international WrestleMania and signaling a massive commitment to the Saudi Arabian market moving forward.

– Meanwhile, Powerhouse Hobbs, now going by the name Royce Keys in WWE, is said to have exited AEW on very positive terms. Those close to him backstage were reportedly thrilled about his decision to jump to WWE and make a splash with a Royal Rumble: Riyadh debut last weekend. One source added that Keys’ move may be just the beginning, noting that he “won’t be the last” AEW name to head to WWE, while clarifying that this was not a reference to Chris Jericho. Essentially, expect another recognizable name from who is, or has been “#AllElite” to make the jump to the promise land of WWE at some point in the near future.

– The latest installment of the WWE Playlist digital series on WWE’s official YouTube channel was released this week, featuring a special look at every appearance thus far of the mystery masked men associated with and/or against The Vision over the last few months. The official description of the episode reads: “After Austin Theory unmasked in December, it looked like The Vision had control, but a Royal Rumble surprise changed everything.”

