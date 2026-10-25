WWE continues moving forward with plans to hold Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 7, despite ongoing security concerns in the region.

According to one source, the current plan remains for the premium live event to take place in Saudi Arabia. However, several WWE staff members and talents have reportedly expressed unhappiness with the situation. WWE is said to be in constant communication with its hosts regarding the matter.

In other backstage news, discussions about bringing Rusev back to WWE television reportedly date back to September. The former United States Champion has also been training in the ring ahead of a potential return.

Meanwhile, Jimmy House, also known as CJ Valor, confirmed this week that he has departed WWE’s ID developmental program.

WWE SmackDown Backstage Notes (October 23)

The October 23 episode of WWE SmackDown was internally titled “Return Of The Stratt.”

The following writers were credited with segments on the show:

– Devyn Prieto: Chelsea Green, IYO SKY and Tiffany Stratton backstage segment

– Ioannis Filippides: Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley and Fatal Influence backstage segment

– Pat Lavin: Trick Williams and Rey Fenix segment, Damian Priest promo

– Colin Clark: Kevin Owens and CM Punk sit-down interview

– Sondra Lacey: Gunther backstage interview

Producers for the show included:

– Michael Hayes: Sami Zayn, Trick Williams, Johnny Gargano and Rey Fenix segment

– Jason Jordan: Chelsea Green vs. Roxanne Perez

– TJ Wilson: Giulia vs. Blake Monroe

– Shawn Daivari: Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes segment

– Kenny Dykstra: Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley vs. B-Fab and Michin

– Shawn Daivari and Michael Hayes: Trick Williams, Penta and Rey Fenix vs. Ricky Saints, Johnny Gargano and Sami Zayn

WWE RAW Backstage Notes (October 19)

The October 19 episode of WWE RAW carried the internal title “Live To Tell.”

Writers credited for segments included:

– Michael Kirshenbaum: Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns segment

– Ben Saccoccio: 946 promo

– Kirsten Reardon: Lyra Valkyria, Lola Vice and Bayley segment, produced by Petey Williams

– Kirsten Reardon: Stephanie Vaquer, Becky Lynch and Adam Pearce backstage segment

The following producers were assigned to matches and segments:

– Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode: Penta vs. Bron Breakker

– Shane Helms: Joe Hendry vs. JD McDonagh

– Petey Williams: Lola Vice vs. Lyra Valkyria

– Jamie Noble: Chad Gable vs. Dragon Lee vs. Rey Mysterio

– Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode: The Bloodline and 946 brawl

– Shane Helms: Sami Zayn vs. Cody Rhodes (dark match)

– Jamie Noble: Psycho Clown, La Parka and Mr. Iguana vs. Los Perros del Mal (dark match)

Chelsea Green and IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez was also listed among the matches, although no producer was specified in the report.

And finally, WWE’s official YouTube channel released a special behind-the-scenes video showing the making of the company’s first-ever ReelShort, ‘Agent of Shadows.’

(H/T: Fightful Select)