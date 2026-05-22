– Nikki Blackheart officially made her NXT dark match debut this past week. Sources indicate she has actually been under contract with WWE for at least the last couple of months, even before quietly appearing at the recent tapings.

– Ella Envy and Emily Jaye were both backstage at WWE Raw serving as extras for the show. Fans may have already spotted Envy on television, as she appeared in Seth Rollins’ arrival footage that aired during the broadcast.

– In another situation that caught attention online, Tama Tonga’s social media account was reportedly hacked earlier this week.

– There was also some confusion surrounding the advertised Becky Lynch vs. Sol Ruca bout for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. Despite graphics and promotional material suggesting otherwise, the match reportedly was not planned to be for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship as of Thursday.

– Word is that several of the newer WWE NXT recruits who have yet to officially debut are expected to receive different ring names from the ones WWE publicly announced when they were first introduced.

– Asuka also addressed recent speculation regarding her WWE status. The former women’s champion confirmed reports that she is currently taking time away due to a personal matter, but she also made it clear that she intends to return to WWE.

– A number of the NXT talents released last month officially became free agents as of this weekend, meaning they are now cleared to sign and work elsewhere moving forward.

– The following are the writers and producers of matches and segments featured on the May 18 episode of WWE Raw:

Writers

* Roman Reigns arrives: Michael Kirshenbaum

* Seth Rollins backstage interview: Brian Parise

* Sol Ruca backstage promo: Ben Saccoccio and Kirsten Koedding

* The Vision backstage promo: Brian Parise

* The Usos/LA Knight backstage segment: Michael Kirshenbaum

* Ethan Page sit down interview with Michael Cole: Alexandra Williams

* Seth Rollins and LA Knight backstage segment: Brian Parise

* Penta backstage promo: James Curtin

* Otis, Maxxine Dupri and Akira Tozawa in Adam Pearce’s Office: Kirsten Koedding and Jon Baeckstrom)

* Cathy Kelley interviews Seth Rollins: Brian Parise

Producers

* Roman Reigns/Jacob Fatu opening segment: Michael Hayes

* Finn Balor vs JD McDonagh: Shawn Daivari

* Sol Ruca and Becky Lynch segment: Jason Jordan

* El Grande Americano Trios bout: Shane Helms

* Paige and Brie Bella vs The Judgment Day: Jason Jordan

* Oba Femi Open Challenge/Brock Lesnar return: Michael Hayes

* Seth Rollins vs Austin Theory: Michael Hayes and Abyss

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 5/18/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)