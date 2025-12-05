– Sources confirm that what Lana told TMZ about wrestlers, and even their relatives, having to pay for tickets to attend WWE shows is absolutely accurate. Talent has been unhappy about this for the past year, to the point where several veterans have advised younger names to negotiate comp tickets directly into future contracts.

– Nattie Neidhart had been pushing to bring the “Nattie” character to TV for quite a while. That push predated its recent on-screen arrival, according to those familiar with the situation.

– Charlotte Flair, Lyra Valkyria, and Ivy Nile all assisted with Bayley’s Lodestone training camp for independent wrestlers. Talent who attended reportedly had nothing but glowing feedback about the experience.

– The question of Donald Trump possibly attending John Cena’s final match remains open. Multiple WWE sources were asked; one responded, “I would be surprised, but who f**kin’ knows.”

– There has been internal talk of Nikki Bella potentially taking on a managerial role down the line. She recently confirmed that she is not done with WWE. There have also been rumors of Brie Bella possibly returning to join her for one final run in WWE together.

– TNA is said to be interested in having WWE Superstar AJ Styles wrestle on their first TNA Thursday Night iMPACT on AMC show in January. “The Phenomenal One” appeared at a TNA Wrestling pay-per-view for the first time in years earlier this year, per the ongoing WWE and TNA working relationship. TNA is reportedly looking to bring in a wave of new talent for their upcoming taping this weekend in El Paso, Texas.

– Sources continue to dig into Becky Lynch’s eyebrow–raising allegation about someone in WWE “blacklisting” women’s wrestlers who wouldn’t sleep with them. One source that claimed to have spoken with more than two dozen talents stated that none of them knew who Lynch was referencing. WWE was said to have planned to look into the matter when it first came up, but there have been no further updates internally.

