– WWE has a packed schedule planned for this weekend’s Fanatics Fest, with the company expected to produce a significant amount of content throughout the event.

– If there was any uncertainty surrounding the recent WWE Raw vignette, it was indeed for Big Cass. He officially signed with WWE earlier this month, though the framework for his return had reportedly been in place since May.

– As for Richard Holliday, sources have confirmed that there is internal interest in bringing him into WWE. While one source indicated they expect Holliday to sign with the company, that has not yet been confirmed. Holliday has also fueled speculation with his recent social media activity, and his absence from the recent TNA television tapings in Boston reportedly caught several people within the promotion by surprise. Those developments prompted inquiries, and the expectation remains that he will ultimately join WWE.

– WWE is also reportedly preparing to bring in a new referee in the near future.

– Fanatics Fest continues to draw strong interest, as general admission tickets for Thursday have officially sold out.

– The following are the writers and producers who helped put together the listed matches and segments on the July 13 episode of WWE Raw:

Writers * Hype Package for IC Title number one contenders gauntlet: James Curtin and Mike Mirabile

* The Vision backstage segment: Ben Saccoccio

* Adam Pearce and Oba Femi backstage segment: Brian Parise

* Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins contract signing: Michael Kirshenbaum Producers * Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar segment: Michael Hayes

* IYO SKY vs Roxanne Perez: Jason Jordan

* The Vision/Alpha Academy segment: Shane Helms

* Jimmy Uso vs Royce Keys: Shawn Daivari

* Bayley and Lyra Valkyria in ring segment: Shane Helms

* IC Title Number 1 Contenders Gauntlet: Bobby Roode and Jamie Noble

* Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins contract signing: Michael Hayes

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 7/13/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)