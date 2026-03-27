WWE appears to be closing in on a major WrestleMania 42 match announcement, while also keeping a close eye on the status of one of its top stars.

A high-profile showdown between Jacob Fatu and Drew McIntyre is reportedly expected to be made official for WrestleMania 42, with the current plan calling for the bout to take place inside Hell in a Cell.

The stipulation suggests WWE is positioning the match as a heated, high-stakes clash on the biggest stage of the year.

The announcement could come as soon as this Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

If it happens, it’s going to be brutal it the recent interaction between “The Samoan Werewolf” and “The Scottish Warrior” is any indication.

Meanwhile, Bianca Belair is said to be making steady progress in her recovery from a finger injury that has kept her on the sidelines.

While details surrounding her WrestleMania 42 role remain unclear, she is still expected to be part of the event in some capacity.

Sources have not confirmed whether Belair will be cleared for in-ring competition or if she’ll appear in a non-wrestling role.

However, there is some encouraging news, as Belair has reportedly begun “light training” as she works toward a return to active competition.

(H/T: Ibou from Self Made PW & BodySlam+)