– Today marks the 24th anniversary of the day that WWF (World Wrestling Federation) was renamed to WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment), with a “Get The ‘F’ Out” promotional campaign to introduce the name change publicly.

– Blake Monroe is currently expected to begin appearing on SmackDown by the end of the month, although those plans are not set in stone and could change before her debut. “Coming soon” vignettes have begun airing on the weekly blue brand show promoting her forthcoming main roster debut.

– WWE has released a new teaser clip for this week’s new episode of WWE LFG, which airs at 10/9c on A&E as part of ‘Superstar Sunday’ on May 10. The clip features a fired up Natalya talking to WWE PC athlete Kam Hendrix.

– With WWE Backlash 2026 just around the corner, Paul Heyman is teasing that fans should be ready for anything when the show goes live this Saturday. Speaking about the premium live event, Heyman made it clear that unpredictability is part of WWE’s DNA, suggesting that surprises could play a major role in how things unfold. “Well you can expect to see the unexpected because in WWE surprises are the norm.”

(H/T: PWInsider.com)