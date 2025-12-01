Some backstage news and notes have surfaced following the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event on November 29 at Petco Park in San Diego, CA.

Several WWE Superstars, including Brock Lesnar breaking character during the Men’s WarGames celebration, were seen acknowledging a young fan sitting front row inside Petco Park in San Diego, CA. A fan Charlotte Flair acknowledged was reportedly a fan dealing with cancer, while the Lesnar fan was rumored to be a relative of WWE President Nick Khan.

There were injury concerns when Bron Breakker took the Doomsday Device during the Men’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series on Saturday night. He landed awkwardly on his neck and shoulder, and even Cody Rhodes could be seen checking to make sure he is okay. He continued the rest of the match, doing the planned spots, and no word has surfaced yet regarding any serious injuries.

Paul Heyman is getting a lot of heat from fans online after footage surfaced that showed him shoving a young fan on Saturday night.

