– Roman Reigns is once again sitting atop the mountain after defeating CM Punk in the Night Two main event to capture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. With “The OTC” back in power, early indications point to two massive programs on the horizon. GUNTHER and Oba Femi are both expected to step up as challengers for Reigns in the coming months.

– The WWE Women’s World Championship match at WrestleMania 42 came with some behind-the-scenes concerns. Both Liv Morgan and Stephanie Vaquer were reportedly dealing with injuries heading into the bout, which led WWE officials to make a late decision regarding the structure of the match. As a result, the match was intentionally kept short to avoid worsening either competitor’s condition on such a high-profile stage.

– Brock Lesnar’s apparent retirement has people within WWE and fans alike buzzing. While only a select few were aware that Lesnar would leave his boots and gloves in the ring following his loss to Oba Femi, many others believed his in-ring career would continue until at least SummerSlam. Adding to the intrigue, Lesnar flashed the “X” symbol during his exit, something that didn’t go unnoticed by viewers. Now, rumors are swirling about a potential twist involving GUNTHER. The belief is that he could eventually call in the favor owed to him by Paul Heyman to secure a match with Lesnar, potentially adding “The Beast” to his growing list of victims. That list already includes John Cena, Bill Goldberg, and AJ Styles.

(H/T: BodySlam+)