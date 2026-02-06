– As previously mentioned, Nick Hogan — the son of the late Hulk Hogan — was recently spotted at the WWE Performance Center. As of last year, those within WWE did not expect Hogan to pursue an in-ring career. Whether his recent presence signals a shift in direction or was simply a visit remains unclear at this time.

– During the Royal Rumble match, Sol Ruca was said to have questioned the decision to have her perform the Sol Snatcher on the outside during the closing moments. Despite the concern, producers ultimately moved forward with the spot as planned.

– Meanwhile, WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer debuted a new entrance theme on this past week’s episode of WWE Raw. Back in September, Vaquer had publicly stated that she pushed to keep her original theme and even preferred it over the idea of using a licensed song. The change this week has not gone unnoticed.

– And finally, multiple wrestlers were said to have reacted with visible eye rolls toward fans who expressed excitement over Brock Lesnar no-selling Ilja Dragunov’s offense during the Royal Rumble.

(H/T: Fightful Select)