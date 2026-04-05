– Plans for the WWE Intercontinental Championship ladder match at WrestleMania 42 were only finalized last week. Several of the talents involved reportedly didn’t learn they were part of the match until very late in the process, with word coming together shortly before the latest episode of WWE Raw.

– WWE Hall of Famer Tatanka was spotted at the training facility run by Natalya and TJ Wilson (The Dungeon). He’s said to be a regular presence there, with reports noting that his two children, ages 16 and 21, are picking up the business quickly and showing natural ability inside the ring.

– Several wrestlers invited to Bayley’s Las Vegas Lodestone training camp have begun receiving official notifications, signaling that the next wave of talent development initiatives is already in motion.

– The Drumstick ice cream brand has reportedly reached out to multiple WWE content creators regarding potential partnerships, signaling continued crossover between WWE and outside marketing opportunities.

– Marcus D’Angelo was among the extras used during the Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi segment on Raw, while independent talent Nixi XS was also backstage at SmackDown in a similar extra capacity.

– Regarding WrestleMania 42 logistics, previous reports about restricted comp tickets are said to be accurate. WWE is being unusually strict this year, with some talent informed they may only receive tickets for one night, and even then, final approval may not come until very close to the event.

– The recently revealed WWE ID deals were actually finalized over a month ago, despite only now becoming public knowledge.

– Bron Breakker has officially been cleared to return following a hiatus due to hernia surgery. At one point, there was internal speculation about him being lined up as Seth Rollins’ opponent at WrestleMania 42. However, WWE ultimately pivoted, instead locking in a high-profile showdown between Gunther and Rollins following a major angle on Raw.

(H/T: Fightful Select)