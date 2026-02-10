– AJ Lee vs. Becky Lynch is reportedly still planned for WrestleMania 42. As noted, it was announced during WWE Raw on February 9 that Lee vs. Lynch will take place for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber: Chicago premium live event on February 26, 2026.

– Another update has surfaced regarding the injury status of Bron Breakker. WWE confirmed during the 2/9 Raw in Cleveland, OH. that Breakker underwent surgery for a hernia, and is “out indefinitely” as a result. As noted, the company is hopeful he will be back in action in time for WrestleMania 42 on April 18 and April 19. In an update, one source is reporting that Breakker could be out of action “for 12 weeks or at worst up to 6 months.” If true, this would obviously keep him out of WrestleMania 42.

– Oba Femi’s arrival to the WWE main roster continues to be promoted on Raw and SmackDown each week. After making an impactful debut in impromptu squash matches on Raw and SmackDown last week, Femi was represented on this week’s red brand show on Monday night in the form of a new “change is coming” vignette. WWE is still teasing whether Femi will end up on the Raw or SmackDown brand.

